Kotoko's Richmond Lamptey must be part of Ghana squad for 2023 AFCON - GhanaWeb Poll

Most Ghanaians who participated in GhanaWeb's poll agree with calls for the inclusion of Asante Kotoko's Richmond Lamptey in the Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



In a poll conducted by GhanaWeb, 785 respondents, representing 81.01% of the participants agreed that Lamptey should be named among the AFCON squad.



The poll ran for three days - Monday to Wednesday, December 13, 2023, amassing a total of 969 votes.



112 voters which make up 11.56% of the participants believe that mercurial midfielder should not make the Black Stars squad while 72 people which represent 7.43% were indifferent.



Richmond Lamptey ignited a shout for Black Stars call-up with his performance for Kotoko in their 3-2 win over Hearts of Oak in the super clash, the country's biggest fixture.



Many were in awe of his technical abilities and his passing as some Ghanaians believe a player of his quality deserves a place in the Black Stars squad.



Meanwhile, Ghana's squad for the 2023 AFCON is expected to be named later in December ahead of the continent's biggest showpieces in Ivory Coast in January 2024.













