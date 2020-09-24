Sports News of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Kotoko's Richard Senanu pops up on the radar of South African giants Ajax Cape Town

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richard Senanu

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richard Senanu has emerged on the radar of South African PSL side Ajax Cape Town, according to reports.



The 26-year-old who recently recovered from a lengthy lay off is believed to be on the wish-list of the South African club, who are preparing to make an offer for the player.



Senanu was one of the best players in the Charles Akonnor led Kotoko team that reached the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup in 2018, playing a pivotal role in the heart of midfield.



His injury in the game against Nkana FC saw the Porcupine Warriors struggle for the rest of the campaign, with Akonnor describing the player as key to his style of play.



Having undergone a surgery to correct the injury he suffered, the midfielder who has seven months left on his current deal could be making a move to abroad.



Apart from Ajax, there are other clubs lurking around waiting for a good time to make a move for the player.



Senanu did not make an appearance for the club in the 2019/20 season due to injury, and he is yet to play a part in Maxwell Konadu's team.

