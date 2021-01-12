Sports News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kotoko’s Kwame Poku credits Messi as inspiration behind goal against Liberty

Kotoko striker, Kwame Poku

Asante Kotoko’s leading goal scorer in the ongoing Ghana Premier League, Kwame Poku, has revealed the inspiration behind his exquisite goal against Liberty Professionals.



The powerful forward bagged a brace as the Porcupine Warriors defeated the Scientific Soccer Lads in Accra, but it was his second on the day that grabbed the headlines.



Poku was found by a long pass from Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama, and the striker cooly controlled the ball with his chest before displacing two defenders and brilliantly lobbing the ball pass the Liberty goalie.



After the game, the Man of the Match explained he learns a lot from football great Lionel Messi.



“I watch videos of Lionel Messi a lot and I try to implement some of his skills on match days and it worked for me today,” he said after the game.



Kwame Poku has now scored five goals in seven Ghana Premier League games for the Reds since joining during the transfer window from Nkoranza Warriors.