Sports News of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kotoko’s Fabio Gama takes over social media after impressive display against Liberty Professionals

Fabio in action for Kotoko against Liberty

Fans of Kumasi Asante Kotoko are head over heels with Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama following an impressive performance against Liberty Professionals.



In his full debut for Kotoko, the Brazilian who arrived with much funfair excited fans with his touches and movement.



Though he appeared a bit off the pace, his touches showed promises of a good player who with a good run of games could be a force for Kotoko.



In over 80 minutes played, Gama managed an assist as he lobbed a nice one to striker Kwame Poku who scored both goals for Kotoko.



Kotoko deservedly bagged three points after two first-half goals from former Nkoranza Warriors forward Kwame Poku.



The Porcupines who started the game 12th on the league log have now jumped to 6th position with 12 points from seven games. They have played a match less than all the other teams.



On social media, the applause is loudest for ‘Kumerica Coutinho' and below are a few tweets.







This is Fabio Gama



Kumasi Mo Sala.



I serve on a silver platter



How may he assist you? pic.twitter.com/O7P72WI9v2 — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) January 11, 2021

Fabio Gama is better than Bruno Fernandes ???????????????????????????????????? — Nungua LewanDowski???? (@Lewan____) January 11, 2021

Fabio Gama has two assists in his first 45 minutes for Kotoko but Kai Havertz needs time according to some fan base ???? — Perez ???? (@_perezdex) January 11, 2021

The Brain Behind ????????????

Fabio Gama pic.twitter.com/oF6L0k6qbw — Dominic Coleman (@DominicKoleman) January 11, 2021

Fabio Gama is the only solution to Chelsea’s problem — King???? AJ ???? (@Perrysarkcess3) January 11, 2021

Fabio Gama in 2021 ???? 2 assists.



Bruno and KDB come out . We need to talk???? — ????? broken_heart ???????????????????????? (@broken_heart490) January 11, 2021

Fabio Gama , kumerica Coutinho

First of his name

King of Assist

Leader of the Afro hairs



Greatest to ever do it . — JUST SHERLOCK ???? (@Ntiamoah_locked) January 11, 2021

Fabio Gama today pic.twitter.com/wyEt5HWIIF — Yeboah Kvng jnr???????????? (@yaw_yeboahgh) January 11, 2021