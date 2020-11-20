Sports News of Friday, 20 November 2020

Kotoko’s Errea jerseys cost a whopping Gh¢414

Kotoko have a three-year deal with Errea

Errea, the kit sponsors of Kumasi Asante Kotoko have announced the prices for the home and away jerseys for the club.



The Italian kit manufacturers announced on social media that fans can now purchase the jerseys at €60, approximately Gh¢414.11.



Errea said that the jerseys are now available for purchase on its website from Thursday, November 19 2020.



But Kotoko has said that fans in Ghana will be offered discounted prices for the jerseys.



It means that Kotoko fans will not pay the GH Gh¢ 414.11 amount stated by Errea.



Kotoko after terminating their deal with Strike opted for Errea in an announcement that was made last month.



The three-year deal gave fans of the club the chance to pick which kit design they wanted the team to use this season.



Kotoko would have loved to begin their new partnership with a victory but it did not go as planned as the team commenced the 2020/2021 season with a draw against Techiman Eleven Wonder.



Kotoko took an early lead but was cancelled by Wonders whose coach said in a post-match press conference that his team deserved more than a draw.



Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu, however, assured fans that it was just a blip and that more victories are on the horizon.



“Gelling together is not easy, we need time but unfortunately we don’t have time so I’m hoping we play much better in the coming games.”



“I urge my supporters to keep calm; we will play much better than what we saw today. We have a couple of injuries in camp and that is why we couldn’t bring on board, everybody.”



“We are managing the situation but those who played today did their best even though we know it is just not enough but in the coming games we will make sure that we play much better,” he said at the post-match conference.





