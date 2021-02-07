Sports News of Sunday, 7 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kotoko’s Anabila wins MOTM after win against Karela United

Kotoko midfielder, Abdul Latif Anabila

Asante Kotoko midfielder Abdul Latif Anabila was named man of the match after the Porcupine Warriors secured a famous win at Karela United on Sunday.



Anabila was rewarded for his impressive performance in the 2-0 victory which ended Karela's 100 per cent home record in the Ghana Premier League this season.



Karela boasted a 100 per cent record coming into the clash with six wins out of six games but suffered a 2-0 defeat thanks to goals from Imoro Ibrahim and Kwame Poku at the Crosby Awuah Memorial park in Aiyinase.



Kotoko go top of the league for the first time this season while Karela, who were leaders before kickoff, drop to third.



The goals came from Ibrahim Imoro, a former Karela player who did not celebrate his goal, and in-form striker Kwame Opoku.



This is Anabila's first man of the match award of the season.



He is yet to establish himself at the club but his performance on Sunday afternoon justifies Kotoko's decision to sign him ahead of rivals Hearts of Oak.