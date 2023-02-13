Kotoko report referee Rustum to GFA over penalty incident in game against Dreams FC

Sports News of Monday, 13 February 2023

Asante Kotoko have confirmed that they have officially filed a complaint against referee Rustum Gameli Senorgbe for his performance in their defeat against Dreams FC.



The Porcupines Warriors who went into the ongoing 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League match day 17 game in search of a win to move up on the Premier League ladder to second place lost 2-0 to Dreams FC.



Though Asante Kotoko were dominated and beaten at the Dawu Park, they believe Rashid Nortey's penalty claim in the first half that was ignored by the referee could have changed the game as the score line was 1-0 in the first half.



As a result, they have written to the Ghana Football Association for redress as they believe officials were unfair to them.



"The club after a careful study of yesterday’s game footage has filed a Complaint with the GFA against the decisions of the officiating officials," a statement from Asante Kotoko sighted by GhanaWeb Sports read.



Asante Kotoko are now occupying the 4th position on the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League table with 27 points after 17 games in the season.





