Kotoko replies GFA over decision to move home venue to Tamale

Kotoko want to play their home game at the Aliu Mahama stadium

Asante Kotoko has through a letter to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) given reasons for their desire to use the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium as their home venue from henceforth.



The Kumasi-based club last week made the request to the country’s football governing body but saw it rejected with the association asking the club to come out with more reasons.



After carefully assessing the situation, Asante Kotoko has today sent a letter to the GFA insisting that the request made is purely based on sporting reasons.



The Porcupine Warriors club has emphasized that they want to decongest the stress on the Accra Sports Stadium that is currently being used by as many as five Ghana Premier League clubs in the ongoing season as their home venue.



“Our request to move to the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium is purely for Sporting reasons. Moving to the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium would give us a bigger leverage in terms of competition and reduced the congestion at the Accra Sports Stadium,” a portion of a letter from Kotoko to the GFA has said.



The letter concludes “We shall accordingly provide you with all necessary documents including an Ownership Agreement should you open an official discussion on the relocation process.”

