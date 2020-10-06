Sports News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: GNA

Kotoko refute claims of unfair player treatment

Asante Kotoko has rebuffed reports of unfair treatment of some players who claimed they have been axed from the club ahead of the new season.



A letter from the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) to Kotoko sighted by GNA Sports, said that some players have been left out of the mandatory Covid-19 testing despite having active contracts with the club.



The letter continues that, some players have also been removed from the club's WhatsApp platform thereby their inability to get the required information on the club ahead of the new season.



But Kotoko in a statement signed by Mr. Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, Administrative and Operations Manager said the club had not officially created any WhatsApp platform for interactions with players.



"Any WhatsApp group created by players are out of their own interests and not managed or registered by the club.



"The pre0season plans of Kotoko have not been shared with any institution. Consequently, Covid-19 testing of players is carried out in batches, and in order of priority remains our prerogative," the statement said.



The statement added that the decision of the team squad for the upcoming season was solely dependent on the Head Coach, Maxwell Konadu with management currently negotiating with players deemed surplus.



Kotoko expressed discontent with the signatory of the letter from PFAG, Mr. Yusuf Chibsah, who they claim had a contractual relationship with some players as an agent.

