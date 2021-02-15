Sports News of Monday, 15 February 2021

Kotoko ready to ‘break the bank’ to re-sign fans' favourite Justice Blay and ‘build team around him’

Justice Blay was on loan at Kotoko last season

Asante Kotoko are ready to "break the bank" to resign long-time target Justice Blay from Medeama amid the side's defeat in the CAF Confederation Cup play-off on Sunday.



The Porcupine Warriors are back in the hunt for the highly-rated combative midfielder after failing to sign him on a permanent basis at the start of the season.



A lacklustre approach from the club's top brass means they lost out on the midfielder who enjoyed an explosive loan spell in Kumasi.



Kotoko's 2-1 defeat to Algerian side E.S Setif in the first leg fixture of the CAF Confederation Cup play-off on Sunday has highlighted the side's need for a combative force in Blay.



Kotoko board member Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi has confirmed plans by his outfit to resign the fans' favourite.



“If supporters are calling for Justice Blay we are going to work on it and get him,” he said.



“We will look at the contract available with Medeama and discuss it with management and see if there is the need to bring Justice Blay, we will do it. Whatever we have to do to win matches, make Kotoko relevant that is what we are going to do."



Blay has put in a top-notch performance since he re-joined his parent club on loan from Kotoko this season.



