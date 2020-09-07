Sports News of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kotoko reach deadlock with Medeama over Justice Blay deal

Justice Blay's valuation has doubled after an explosive loan spell in Kumasi

Asante Kotoko have reached a deadlock with Medeama over a deal for midfield maestro Justice Blay, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.



The Mauve and Yellows will not allow their prize asset to go cheap as they continue to hold onto their fee.



GHANAsoccernet.com can report that the transfer talks have reached a deadlock after both clubs failed to reach a deal.



Talks have stalled over the past weeks but GHANAsoccernet.com understands further discussion will pick up this week as Kotoko aim tie the deal permanently.



Blay's valuation has doubled after an explosive loan spell in Kumasi where he shone.



The midfielder, who has emerged as fans' favourite impressed hugely for the Porcupine Warriors in the past 12 months.



Medeama are reportedly holding out to a $100,000 fee while Kotoko are determined to beat down the price.



Kotoko feel their offer is a fair one, but might be pushed to up it due to the fact that the former Hasaacas and Eleven Wise combative midfielder has been identified as their main target for the window.



The two-time African champions have raided Tarkwa as they eye a move for Medeama duo Richard Boadu and Samuel Appiah.

