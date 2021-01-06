Sports News of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Kotoko players promised $300 reward package each to eliminate Al Hilal

Kotoko are in Sudan to play Al Hilal

Kotoko board member Dr. Kofi Amoah-Abban has set up a $300 reward package to each player should the team advance to the next round of the CAF Champions League.



Kotoko lost 1-0 to Sudanese Champions Al Hilal and now have a big task to beat their counterparts away from home to progress to the group stage.



The Reds will need a victory to make in Oumduman to make the last 16.



Players on Tuesday boycotted training due to unpaid per diems upon the team’s arrival in Sudan.



Reports indicate the said arrears have been settled paving way for the team holding their mandatary training session.



Kotoko will have to resort to the CAF Confederations Cup should they fail to eliminate Al Hilal who now have a huge advantage.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.