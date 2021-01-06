Sports News of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Kotoko players have disgraced Ghana - Yahaya Mohammed

Former Asante Kotoko striker Yahaya Mohammed

Former Asante Kotoko striker Yahaya Mohammed has opined that the players of the club have tainted Ghana Football’s image with their ‘shameful’ act in Sudan.



News broke in the morning of Tuesday January 5 that the players had refused to train until owed per diems and other entitlements are paid.



The Kotoko team is currently camping in Sudan ahead of their crucial CAF Champions League clash with Al Hilal. With the Porcupine Warriors trailing their Sudanese opponents, they need a win to stand any chance of progression to what will be a first Group Stage appearance in over a decade.



The happening has sharply divided opinion across the football terrain and Yahaya Mohammed has not hesitated in airing his views as well.



The Aduana Stars star striker believes although the players are right to demand what is due them, they shouldn’t have carried on with the act while representing Ghana Football and club’s interest abroad.



He believes this will even affect the team psychologically when they take to the field tomorrow to play Al Hilal.



“It will affect them because football is now scientific. the least mistake made will affect you if you are not strong psychologically,” he noted.



“What they have done has brought is disgraceful to Ghana football and the entire Kotoko team. They have every right to demand their money but not at this point in time. It should not be outside the country. They are there to serve Ghana and not Kotoko alone.



“So if anything negative thing appears on the internet, it affects Ghana football,” he concluded.



Yahaya Mohammed has suggested that the players could have chosen to do what they did in a local premier league game and not on an international stage.

