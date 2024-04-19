Kotoko players experiencing sleepless nights due to bad results - Danlad Ibrahim

Sports News of Friday, 19 April 2024

Asante Kotoko captain Ibrahim Danlad has disclosed that some of his teammates are having sleepless nights following the massive drop in their performance.



The Porcupine Warriors have struggled in their last nine matches, suffering seven defeats, a draw and just a win.



Speaking in an interview with Kotoko’s media channel, Danlad Ibrahim revealed that some of his mates are not able to sleep because of the club’s current woes.



“It’s very bad because a lot of us can’t even sleep. Taking into context what we want to do for Asante Kotoko and our careers, these results don’t speak well of us the playing body. But we know it’s part of the job and the only thing we have to do to change things. What we want to do now is to work hard and stay focused. Other than that, it could be worse.”



The goalkeeper also apologized for their drop in performance and assured fans of a strong comeback.



“We would first like to apologise to our supporters because we know they don’t deserve this kind of result and the things that are happening in the team. However, we want to assure them that we will do whatever it takes to turn it around,” Danlad affirmed.



Kotoko’s next game is against Ghana Premier League leaders, Samartex FC.



