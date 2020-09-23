Sports News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kotoko players deserve an increment – Former captain appeals to management

Asante Kotoko SC

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Amos Frimpong, has appealed to the current management led by the Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, to take a critical look at the salary structure of the playing body.



Frimpong spent eight seasons with Asante Kotoko after he joined the club from BA United in July 2011 before leaving the shores of Ghana to join Kaloum Stars of Guinea.



According to Amos, he left the club after 8 years of service to go and seek greener pastures elsewhere as the financial package that goes to players who plies their trade in Ghana is low as compared to those playing in other leagues.



He, therefore, appealed to the club's new management and Board to take another look at the wages of the players.



"I will plead with the Asante Kotoko management to increase the salary of the players," Amos Frimpong told Bright Kankam Boadu in an interview on Kumasi based Pure FM.

