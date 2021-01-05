Sports News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kotoko players demand showdown meeting with board over CEO's leadership style

The players have been angered by the conduct of the club's management according to reports

Asante Kotoko players have requested for an urgent meeting with the club's board over the leadership style of Chief Executive Nana Yaw Amponsah, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.



Senior figures within the playing body believe the board has not been told the full facts over the player's decision to boycott training in Sudan ahead of the CAF Champions League return leg against giants Al Hilal.



The players have been angered by the conduct of the club's management team who they accuse of neglect since arriving in the Northeast African country and are demanding for a meeting with the board upon return to Ghana this week.



The rank and file of the playing body are unhappy with the leadership qualities of the club's Chief Executive Nana Yaw Amponsah- forcing them to demand a showdown meeting with the board.



The players want to hold discussion with the 12-member board on the direction of the club amid a wave of disquiet among the playing body.



The team has now been granted permission to train on Tuesday evening after rejecting a training session in the morning over unpaid bonuses and per diems.



The players are owed per diem of their last encounter in Mauritania against FC Nouadhibou where they drew 1-1.



The second leg of that tie was called off following the disqualification of Nouadhibou.



Qualification entitlements of the tie are yet to be paid to players.



Winning bonuses of their games against Legon Cities FC and Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League have also not been paid coupled with the monthly salaries of December 2020.



GHANAsoccernet.com understands the players refused to train at the scheduled time and were engaged in a meeting with the management.



The first leg of this tie saw the Porcupine Warriors lose 1-0 to the Sudanese giants at the Accra Sports Stadium a fortnight ago.



The second leg is scheduled to take place on Wednesday 9 January 2021 at the Al-Hilal Stadium.





