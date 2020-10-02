Sports News of Friday, 2 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kotoko plans to sign $50,000 Justice Blay with crowd funding campaign

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Justice Blay

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko is planning to begin a campaign to raise funds from their fans to sign midfielder Justice Blay from Medeama SC.



The Porcupine Warriors are looking to raise $50,000 from their fans to force the transfer of the fans' favorite.



If they are able to do that, the club will stump up the funds required to bring the talented former Hasaacas combative midfielder to Kumasi.



Blay has returned to his parent club, Medeama SC undergoing the mandatory medical screening ahead of the new campaign.



Kotoko fans are desperate to see the midfielder back in Kumasi but their chief executive Nana Yaw Amponsah has been unable to tie a deal with the two-time FA Cup winners as pressure mounts.



It's unclear if the Ghanaian giants are broke as they struggle to fund the $50,000 deal for the talented midfielder.



Kotoko have made no secret of their desire to sign the midfielder on a permanent contract after his explosive loan spell, which has won him many admirers in the Garden City.

