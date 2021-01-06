Sports News of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Kotoko plan to sack players after Al Hilal game - Reports

Kotoko players boycotted training in Sudan

Kotoko are reportedly planning to sack some players of the Club over an alleged revolt.



Reports emerged from Sudan that players refused to train due to unpaid bonuses upon the team’s arrival in the Eastern African country ahead of their CAF Champions League game against Al Hilal.



The players were said to have demanded their per diems before training, a situation which forced management to quickly make arrangement for the monies to be settled.



Fresh reports indicate some players could have kick them out for allegedly leading the campaign to boycott training.



It is, however, unclear which players might have stood up to make such demands barely a day after arriving in Sudan.



The Reds prepare for a hefty task against the Sudanese Champions who were 1-0 victors in the first leg game played in Accra.



A good win will guarantee Kotoko a place in the Group stage of this year’s CAF Champions League.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.