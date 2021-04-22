Kotoko plan contract renewal for Augustine Okrah

Sports News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Kotoko is set to renew the contract of midfielder Augustine Okrah.



Reports claim Coach Mariano Barreto has requested the player be given a fresh contract.



Okrah seems to have impressed the Portuguese trainer who is willing to have the 27-year-old remain part of his squad.



The former Al Hilal star signed a two-year contract with Kotoko which expires at the end of the season.



After spells in Sudan, the former Bechem United man returned to the domestic scene to join Kotoko.