Sports News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Kotoko plan contract renewal for Augustine Okrah

Kotoko is set to renew the contract of midfielder Augustine Okrah.

Reports claim Coach Mariano Barreto has requested the player be given a fresh contract.

Okrah seems to have impressed the Portuguese trainer who is willing to have the 27-year-old remain part of his squad.

The former Al Hilal star signed a two-year contract with Kotoko which expires at the end of the season.

After spells in Sudan, the former Bechem United man returned to the domestic scene to join Kotoko.

