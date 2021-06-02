Kotoko part ways with Brazilian striker Vinicius after three months

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

www.ghanaweb.com

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have parted company with Brazilian striker Michael Vinicius after just three months.



This was announced by coach Mariano Baretto after the club’s 2-0 victory over Bekwai Youth Football Academy in the FA Cup.



"Michael Vinícius is no more with us. The club will make an official announcement on his exit in the coming days," Barreto said after the game.



Vinicius joined Kotoko in March on a two-and-half-year deal on free transfer.



Since his arrival, Vinicius has featured in a handful of games for Kotoko scoring two goals. His GPL match came against Ebusua Dwarfs.



The Brazilian has reportedly been away from the team for some weeks and now Baretto has confirmed that he is no longer a Kotoko player.



