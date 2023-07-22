Kotoko owner confirms financial contributions of former board members

Sports News of Saturday, 22 July 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the owner of Kotoko has revealed the financial contribution of the erstwhile board of the club against recent allegations suggesting their incompetence.



The king met with the club legends and executives of the National Circles Council (NCC) on Friday and revealed to them the massive contribution and anticipated profit in the future.



After three years the board and the management had been dissolved and had submitted their reports to ensure accountability.



Otumfuo stated that after receiving two different reports from the management and the board the latter indicated significant amounts paid to support the club which he believes is impressive.



According to him while some members had paid over GHC1 million others had also contributed hundreds of thousands of cedis.



Individual interests, on the other hand, continue to push the club backward, a trend he has urged to end immediately.



He had earlier disclosed in the meeting the efforts of the management as well who had acquired numerous sponsorship that was going to amount to over GHC9 million in profits.



The club is set to announce former coach Prosper Nareth Ogum to take over ahead of the new season the king's greenlight given to former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah to get a new manager for the Porcupine Warriors.



A new board is expected to be established after the announcement of the coach and a management team would also follow.



