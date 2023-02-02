Kotoko officials allegedly attacked, thrown out of CAM park during Karela game

Sports News of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Asante Kotoko are claiming that some officials were attacked and chased out of the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park during their match week 15 game against Karela United at Aiyinasie.



Kotoko via their official handle announced that they cannot update their fans on the game because their media team and other officials were allegedly thrown out of the stadium.



"We, unfortunately, can not continue the text commentary as our media person and other officials of the club have been attacked and driven out of the stadium," the club tweeted.



The incident occurred prior to the start of the second half which resulted in Kotoko not being able to update their fans on the game via their various social media platforms.



At the moment, there are no reports on what triggered the attack on the Kotoko officials.



The Reds are currently down by a goal after Samuel Arthur converted a spot kick in the second half to give the home side the lead.







