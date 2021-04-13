Kotoko not a finished article yet – Coach Mariano Bareto

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mariano Bareto, the head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko is not satisfied with his side’s performance despite their victory over Berekum Chelsea.



Life under the new coach has been great so far with six points from opening two games. Before defeating Chelsea 2-0 over the weekend, Kotoko humiliated Bechem United 4-0.



Speaking after the victory over Chelsea, Bareto said that there is still work to be done on the team.



He noted that the team has not reached its potential yet and as a coach it behoves on him to ensure that they get to that level.



“When we win, it is not because everything is ok, for me it is not like this, and when we lose it is not because we are bad. Still, we have many things to change believe me. have to change many things. Because I want these guys to do what they can do.” Mariano Baretto said.



Bareto also spoke about the fitness of his team, noting that midfielder Mudasiru and hosts of others are yet to regain full fitness.



“They made a good team today, there are many things that we have to improve and I know they are trying. Look, our best striker left and from the defense, we have to improve little to be better, in the midfield Mudasiru is not completely fit and we have some problems in the team because we have about six players out before I come and some of them are key players,” he said.



He continued that, “We win 4-0 and of course I should be happy but only today, tomorrow we start our work.”



Next up for Kotoko is a top of the table clash against Accra Great Olympics. Kotoko who have 34 points are just a point above Olympics who a second on the league table.