Kotoko needs a result-oriented coach - Eric Bekoe

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Eric Bekoe has urged the club to hire a resulted-oriented coach if they will not keep interim coach, Abdulai Gazale as a substantive trainer.



Gazale was named as the interim boss following the dismissal of Seydou Zerbo after losing 2-0 to Medeama SC at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Zerbo replaced Prosper Narteh Ogum on a two-year deal.



After 30 games played in the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season, the Porcupine Warriors sit 6th with 44 points with four games to end the campaign.



Kotoko were held at home to a 1-1 drawn game against Gold Stars in the matchday 30 games at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.



“You need an already ripe and thick-skinned coach who is in for results," he told Accra-based Radio Gold.



“But you go in for a coach who can deal with the upcoming ones then we are going into the academy system.



“But for now Kotoko is result oriented and they know anything apart from the win.



“So if they don’t want the continuity, they should go in for an already ripe coach who can quickly give them the results," he added.



Asante Kotoko will be hosted by relegated Kotoku Royals in the matchday 31 games at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu on Sunday.