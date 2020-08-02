Sports News of Sunday, 2 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Kotoko need committed players to reclaim lost glory – Malik Jabir

Kumasi Asante Kotoko legend, Malik Jabir

Kumasi Asante Kotoko legend, Malik Jabir has disclosed that the club needs committed players to reclaim lost glories and has, therefore called on management of the team to axe players who lack the desire to die for the porcupine warriors.



According to him, the current crop of players for Kotoko are not committed as compared to previous years and is of the view they are much concern about their parochial gains.



“Every player in the team first should make up his mind to play for Asante Kotoko. If you think you cannot play for the club wholeheartedly get out”



He continued, “The current crop of players should learn from what made the club big. We sacrificed our everything to make the club what it is now,”



“It is disheartening and very painful to see the team losing following abysmal performance of players.” He said.



Malik Jabir, recounting how they achieve great things for Kotoko said that they were so united and never joked with their personal training, and it was the reason most of them flourished.



“During our time we were so closed to the extent that we sometimes came together to recommend players that should join the club, but sadly it can’t be said today.”



“We also never paid so much attention to our personal training. We all used to train at Stadium every morning before the team’s training, but this is something we don’t see today. Most of them rely on only the team’s training.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.