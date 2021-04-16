Kotoko names squad for Great Olympics clash with Fabio Gama missing out

Sports News of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have named a 19 man travelling party for their matchday 20 clash against Accra Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Not many changes have been made in the squad with just two players making a return while Fabio Gama drops out of the squad.



Two players returning from injury namely Emmanuel Sarkodie and Richard Senanu have been included in the travelling party.



Accra Great Olympics will play as host to Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium in a match that is the top liner of the weekend as the top two sides in the league will be facing each other.



During the first round, Accra Great Olympics inflicted a painful 1-0 defeat on Kumasi Asante Kotoko with the Accra based side dominating the contest.



Last weekend Legon Cities halted the Great Olympics juggernaut with a humbling 2-0 defeat at the Accra Sports stadium and will be looking to bounce back against Kotoko on Friday.



FULL SQUAD LIST BELOW:



