Sports News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kotoko must spend $1million to land top 3 targets

Gyan reportedly wants $500,000 before he joins Kotoko

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will have to part with a whopping $1million if they are to land all of their top three targets in this transfer window.



Kotoko are in negotiations to sign Justice Blay of Medeama, legendary Asamoah Gyan and Matthew Anim Cudjoe of Young Apostles Football Club.



Asamoah Gyan, according to reports is demanding $500,000 before he features for his boyhood club.



Blay and Anim Cudjoe excelled in loan spells with Kotoko and the club are ready to make their deals permanent.



But Medeama who are Justice Blay’s parent-club is asking the Porcupines to pay $250,000 for the services of the midfielder.



Young Apostles also reportedly want $250,000 before they let go of the player touted as ‘Anim Messi’.



Medeama as per reports are willing to lower their asking price but to a level not far from their initial valuation.



Gyan’s camp is also yet to hear from Kotoko after they made known their demands.



A section of the club’s fans have expressed outrage over Gyan’s ‘outrageous’ demands but his manager, Samuel Anim Addo believes that Gyan is worth more than the speculated amount.



“I don’t know where the news is coming from that Gyan is demanding such an amount and even if that is the case, how many supporters do Kotoko have? Kotoko has about ten million fans and if they should secure the services of Gyan and sell one of his replica for GHC10, what will be the benefit?”.



“You look at the marketability, promotion wise and benefits he can make for the club. The number of goals he will provide has not been mentioned and to me we should look at the positives of bringing such a player to the club, finding a strategy to get him, let him be in the game, and let us all benefits,” he concluded.



Unlike Gyan who appears to lack suitors, Justice Blay has quite a number of clubs on his heels.



It is believed that some clubs in Switzerland and DR Congo are after Blay's signature. Medeama are said to be speaking to the clubs with the hope of getting the best deal possible for the defensive midfielder.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.