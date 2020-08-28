Sports News of Friday, 28 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kotoko must sign Muntari, Asamoah Gyan – Ex-management member

Gyan has scored over 50 goals for Ghana

Management of Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been urged to sign Ghanaian legends Asamoah Gyan and Sulley Muntari.



The two stars have been heavily linked with Kotoko following their proclamation of love for the club.



Gyan has been reported to be on an 8-man transfer list drawn up by coach Maxwell Konadu to improve the team ahead of the new season.



Nana Kwame Dankwa, a former management member believes the experience garnered by the two players will prove valuable for Kotoko in the CAF Champions League campaign.



He said that if Maxwell Konadu deems them good enough to play for the club then management should go all out and sign them.



"If the technical team headed by the coach thinks they [Gyan and Muntari] are competent to help, why not? He should include them".



"Ghana's all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan and experienced midfielder Sulley Muntari have [both] expressed interest in wrapping up their club careers at Kotoko", he added.



Should Kotoko sign Sulley and Gyan, it will be a reunion after the two players featured regularly for the Black Stars.



Gyan and Muntari have made 109 and 84 caps for Ghana respectively. Former Inter Milan star, Muntari has been unattached since leaving Spanish side Albacete in 2019.



Gyan is looking for a new club after being released by Indian side NorthEast United.



The two players were regulars in Ghana’s World Cup teams of 2006, 2010 and 2014.





