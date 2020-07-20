Sports News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Kotoko midfielder Richard Senanu names Thomas Partey as role model

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richard Senanu

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richard Senanu, has chosen Black Stars ace, Thomas Teye Partey, as the player he looks up to within the football space.



The midfielder reveals that Thomas Partey is a good player and his hard work on the field of play makes him look up to him.



Thomas Partey is currently with Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid.



In an interview with footballmadeinghana Senanu mentioned Partey as a player he derives inspiration from while on the field.



“Thomas Partey is a player I derive my inspiration to play following his historical performances and achievements on the field of play,” he said in an exclusive interview.



“I want to play as long as I have strength because I love what I do,” he added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.