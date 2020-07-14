Sports News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Kotoko midfielder Richard Senanu eyes starting place in the new season

Asante Kotoko SC midfielder Richard Senanu

Asante Kotoko SC midfielder Richard Senanu has set sights on a starting berth in the team in the new season.



Senanu has made full-recovery from a lengthy injury that has kept him on the sidelines for more than twelve months.



The talented and intelligent midfielder suffered a severe knee injury in 2019 during a CAF Confederations Cup group stage game against Zambian side ZESCO United in Kumasi.



Senanu is confident of earning back his position in the Asante Kotoko team when the 2020/2021 season starts.



"I strongly believe getting playing time when football bounces back although am just coming back from injury," he told Footballmadeinghana.com.



"Looking at what l was doing for the club before l got injured, even when l was on my injury bed the Coach was praying for me to bounce back quickly.



"I am certain and optimistic of getting my position back when the new season starts."



The 26-year-old was an instrumental figure for the Porcupine Warriors in the CAF Confederation Cup in 2019.



He featured six games in the qualifications and the group stages before his injury.

