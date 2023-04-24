Kotoko midfielder Richard Boadu rallies teammates to continue working hard in bid to win league

Sports News of Monday, 24 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko captain, Richard Boadu is confident that the club can still emerge as champions of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.



According to him, this is possible but players and the entire team must work harder in the final games of the league campaign.



“Calm heart. Lit soul. Positive thoughts. Still, keep mute and work hard. All things are possible,” Richard Boadu said.



This comes after Asante Kotoko’s hard-fought victory over Aduana Stars. The Porcupine Warriors hosted the Fire Boys on Sunday night in a Week 27 encounter of the season.



Although the home team would concede the first goal, the side managed to score twice to secure a 2-1 win at the end of the 90 minutes.



Asante Kotoko after beating Aduana Stars have blown the league title race wide open.





