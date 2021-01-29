Sports News of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kotoko midfielder Fabio Gama declared fit to face Ashantigold in the Ashanti derby

Fabio Gama dos Santos

Kotoko midfielder Fabio Gama has been passed fit for the side's Ashanti derby against Ashantigold on Sunday.



The 28-year-old picked up a knock during the side's 1-0 defeat at home to Aduana Stars last week.



There has been doubt about the availability of the Brazilian ahead of the explosive encounter against their regional rivals.



But the club has confirmed he is fit and available for the match against the miners at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.



"Fabio Gama is doing alright and if fit for Sunday's match against Ashgold. He was given treatment after the incident last Sunday and he has subsequently had two full training sessions on Wednesday and Thursday." Kotoko physiotherapist Samuel Ankamah told the club's official website.



Gama has featured four times so far for the Porcupine Warriors.