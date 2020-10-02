Sports News of Friday, 2 October 2020

Kotoko may lose players with their new policy – Yusif Chibsah

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Yusif Chibsah believes the club’s new policy to stop paying signing-on fees to new players will make them lose some big players to rival clubs who are willing to pay.



Asante Kotoko under the current Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah has taken the decision to stop paying the signing-on fee in order to restructure the finances of the club by raising the salaries of the players instead.



The news about Kotoko’s new policy has been met with several oppositions in the media space for the past few weeks.



Chibsah, who is a renowned player agent in the country and the head of player relations for the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) believes that the new policy of the Porcupine Warriors will be an advantage to their rival clubs in the Ghana Premier League.



“The policy will help to raise the monthly salaries of players but they will lose out on signing-on fees which serve as capital for investment. The club has its policy so now it is up to the players who are being pursued to either accept or decline.”



“The disadvantage is Kotoko may lose out on players to other clubs who will be willing to pay signing-on fees. I entreat Kotoko to make this policy flexible as it may not be applicable in all situations when in competition with other clubs for a player."



“They can even have something like a salary advance which is just like the signing-on fee so that that other clubs may not have the competitive advantage over them,” Chibsah told Kumasi based Nhyira FM in an interview.

