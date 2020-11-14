Sports News of Saturday, 14 November 2020

Kotoko management pays courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo is a self-confessed fan of Kotoko

The management of Asante Kotoko led by CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah has paid a courtesy call on the President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo.



The engagement offered the opportunity for the new management to formally introduce themselves to the President who is a self-confessed fan of the club.



The management team also sought counsel from the first gentleman of the land regarding how they can succeed in their role as leaders of one of Ghana’s most-followed club.



Also present at the meeting were management members Akosua Dentaa Amoateng, Diaspora and International Relations Manager, The Administrative and Operations Manager Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi and the club’s Communications Director Moses Antwi Benefo.



In addressing the president, Nana Yaw Amponsah stressed how essential it would be for Asante Kotoko to get government support. He mentioned that this could go a long way to transform the club’s fortunes.



He suggested that, should Asante Kotoko get close 10% of government’s budget for the Black Stars for AFCON 2019 which $6,000,000 million, they should be able to flourish in their Africa campaign.



In response, the president Nana Akufo-Addo said “Kotoko is a very special, cherished and has played an enviable role in Ghanaian Sports development.





“Clearly it’s possible the Government should be able to assist the club, these will be temporary measures over a period of time, a year or two.



“It is difficult for Ghana football to succeed unless Kotoko succeeds. That’s how it has been in the past and that’s how it should be in the future,” he concluded.

