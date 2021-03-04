Sports News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Kotoko loses appeal case against Abass Mohammed

Kotoko have a week to pay the monies due Abass Mohammed

Asante Kotoko have lost their appeal case against former player Abass Mohammed and have now been ordered to pay all monies due to the player in the next seven days.



Last year, the player dragged the club before the Player Status Committee for wrongful termination of his contract.



With the club losing, the Disciplinary Committee ordered Asante Kotoko to settle all monies owed to the player.



Unsatisfied with the ruling, Asante Kotoko filed an appeal at the Appeals Committee.



Unfortunately for the club, they have lost the appeal and could face additional sanctions if they do not pay the player his unpaid salary and enticement fee.



“We direct the club, Asante Kotoko SC to pay all the monies due the Player Abass Mohammed within 7 days upon being notified of this decision.



“The sums due him as salaries for the months of November 2020 to October 2021 totals GHS21,6000 and the outstanding enticement fee in respect of the last year of the contract is GHS20,00,” part of a ruling on the GFA website has said.



It adds, “In the event of the Club’s refusal to comply strictly with our decision, the GFA shall refer the club to the Disciplinary Committee for sanctions to be imposed on the club for the noncompliance with a decision of the Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association.”