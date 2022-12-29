Kotoko likely to part ways with Andrews Appau

Sports News of Thursday, 29 December 2022

Source: ghanasportsline.com

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko are contemplating parting ways with defender Andrews Kwadwo Appau who has failed to impress at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, according to Accra-based Asempa FM.



Appau, 20, joined the Porcupine Warriors on a four-year deal in October 2020 from Division One League side Tano Bofoakwa.



However, the center-back has failed to impress, playing only 28 times in two and a half seasons.



According to sources in Kumasi, what even escalated the situation was his performance against Berekum Chelsea in the matchday 9 game in Kumasi.



He was replaced as early as the 36th minute when Kotoko conceded the first goal and had to labour to 2-1 from behind.



