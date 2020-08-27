Sports News of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Kotoko is no longer what we used to know – Kufuor

Former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor, has stated Ghana Premier giants, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, are not what they used to be and hence, club supporters must be patient with the new structures put in place to bring the club back to its glory days.



The Porcupine Warriors have struggled to make a mark in both the local scene and in Africa; they last won the Ghana Premier League in 2014.



Ex-President Kufuor expressed his belief in the Dr. Kwame Kyei-led Board and CEO, stating that they have what it takes to move the club to extraordinary levels.



“The supporters of the Club should exercise patience with the Board of Directors to help them build a team that can compete well to the extent of achieving another Africa glory”, he told Kumasi-based Opemsuo FM.



“We have gone past the nostalgic moments and Kotoko is not that Kotoko we used to know that is why Otumfuo Osei Tutu II through his unparalleled wisdom has selected people with prerequisite skills to revive the Club, and that will need unflinching support from the rank and file of the Club”, he added.

