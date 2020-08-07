Sports News of Friday, 7 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kotoko is bigger than NPP, NDC – New CEO

New Kotoko CEO , Nana Yaw Amponsah

The days when Asante Kotoko struggled to make impact in the CAF Champions League are set to be over with the arrival of Nana Yaw Amponsah.



The newly-outdoored Chief Executive Officer has told the club’s fans that they can now dream of seeing the club compete with other big clubs on the continents.



Speaking at his unveiling in Kumasi on Friday, August, 7, 2020 Nana Yaw Amponsah assured the fans that they are going to consistently compete in the FIFA Club World Cup.



To achieve that, Kotoko will have to beat the likes of El Ahly, TP Mazembe, Esperance and others to the CAF Champions League title.



“I’m going to make sure Kotoko participate in the FIFA Club World Cup,” he said amid applause from the teeming Kotoko fans present.



Nana Yaw Amponsah further said that Kotoko is the biggest brand in Ghana currently.



According to him, not even NPP and NDC can be compared to Kotoko.



Asante Kotoko is the biggest brand in Ghana not even a Political party can be compared to this club. None of the two biggest Political parties in Ghana can be compared to Kotoko."



Nana Yaw Amponsah has signed a three-year contract with Kotoko to steer the affair of the club.



The club is determined to restore the glory of past years and Nana Yaw will be leading the charge.





