Kotoko interested in Medeama duo Appiah and Boadu

Kotoko want to sign Samuel Appiah

Asante Kotoko have expressed interest in signing Samuel Appiah and Richard Boadu 'Agadas' from Medeama SC in the on-going transfer window.



The Porcupine Warriors are currently making plans for the 2020/21 CAF Champions League after they were selected by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following the truncation of the 2019/20 football season.



According to Pure Sports, Kotoko have contacted Medeama and have expressed interest in signing their right-back Samuel Appiah 'Thunder' and midfielder, Richard Boadu 'Agadas'. Both players played for Phar Rangers before joining the former MTN FA Cup winners.



Coach Maxwell Konadu wants to beef up his squad with the signing of the duo ahead of the start of next season.



Meanwhile, the Reds are reportedly set to complete the signing of Latif Anabila and Emmanuel Keyekeh in the coming days with only an official announcement left to be made on the transfers.



Kotoko are not done yet with the window and are potentially looking to add six more players to their squad. Justice Blay, Matthew Cudjoe and others have been linked with the club.

