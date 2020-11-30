Sports News of Monday, 30 November 2020

Kotoko heads to Tamale, abandons Accra Sports stadium as home venue

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko has written to the Ghana Football Association seeking a change of home venue from Accra to Tamale, GHANAsoccernet can report.



The Porcupine Warriors want to play the remaining matches in the Ghanaian top-flight as well as the CAF Champions League in the Northern region.



It's unclear what sparked the latest decision but the club has notified the Ghana Football Association and the Club Licensing Board of its quest to move to the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale.



However, it's been speculated that the congestion at the Accra Sports stadium has forced the club to take the four-hour journey up north for their remaining 17 home matches.



As many as five Premier League teams, Accra Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, Legon Cities, Great Olympics, and Inter Allies share the facility in Accra as the home venue in the ongoing 2020-21 campaign.



With CAF having approved the Aliu Mahama stadium for continental matches, the record Ghana Premier League champions will host the return leg of the Champions League preliminary round against Mauritanian side FC Nouadhibou on Sunday, if the GFA approves their request.

