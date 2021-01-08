Sports News of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kotoko head to CAS after Champions League elimination by CAF

Asante Kotoko SC

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko SC is heading to the Court of Arbitration of Sports (CAS) to challenge the decision by CAF to eliminate them from the Champions League after Coronavirus drama forced their game against Al Hilal to be called off.



The Porcupine Warriors believe their hosts, Al Hilal, produced false COVID-19 test results to weaken the team ahead of the second leg encounter in Omdurman, Sudan.



Seven players and four officials were reported to have tested positive leaving the Kumasi-based club with less than the required number to play the game.



Twenty-four hours after the game was canceled, CAF released teams to have progressed to the next stage with Asante Kotoko omitted.



The decision has not gone down well with the Reds and will now challenge it at the highest sports tribunal.



Asante Kotoko lost the first leg in Accra 1-0 and was determined to overturn the results in Sudan.



The Porcupine Warriors reached the final round of the qualifiers after gaining a second leg walkover Mauritanian FC Noaudhibou.



