Kotoko has the best squad in Ghana at the moment - Patrick Yeboah

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Patrick Yeboah

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Patrick Yeboah has said that the Kumasi-based club boasts of the best squad in the country.



The former Karela United man spent the last year with the Porcupine Warriors but decided to terminate his contract over the past weekend in order to chase first-team football.



Speaking to Pure FM in an interview today, Patrick Yeboah said that the squad of his former club is the best in the country.



However, he insists that the Ghana Premier League record-holders will need to do more before they can get closer to winning any of the CAF inter-club competitions.



"The current squad of Asante Kotoko is the best in the country now. Winning Africa is not about the best players you have but there are other things that the team would need from the management."



"I believe with the support of the management, they can do well", Patrick Yeboah shared.

