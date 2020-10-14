Sports News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Source: Owusu Morgan, Contributor

Kotoko goes to Dubai for camping

Kumasi Asante Kotoko

All is set for Kumasi Asante Kotoko to travel to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on October 22, this year to undertake a serious pre-season training.



The playing body, technical staff and other senior members of the porcupine warriors family will embark on the journey.



Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club Nana Yaw Amponsah made this known when he paid a visit to the team in their hideout in Koforidua, capital of the Eastern region on Tuesday.



The two-time African champions moved camp to Koforidua for preparation ahead of the resumption of the league which comes off October 31.



He explained that the Dubai trip forms part of the larger training regime put up together by the technical staff and approved by management.



The young CEO was optimistic that the team will return home in a sharper condition to conquer the league and also make a strong presence in their continental challenge.



Nana Amponsah in his remarks appealed for unity, stressing that the team can only succeed when there is an atmosphere of oneness.



He assured the team of management commitment and dedication towards the welfare of the team in their quest to achieve greater heights.



Kotoko who will be playing their home matches in the Accra Sports Stadium due to the non-availability of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium takes on Techiman Eleven Wonders in their first game.



The team will be representing the country in this year's African Champions League competition.

