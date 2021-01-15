Soccer News of Friday, 15 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim not worried by lack of playing time

Kotoko goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim

Ghana U-20 and Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim has disclosed that he is not worried about his lack of playing time at the club.



The 19-year-old who was named in the WAFU Zone B team of the tournament has been left in the cooler after fallen down the pecking to captain Felix Annan, Razak Abalora and Kwame Baah in the ongoing GPL campaign.



But according to him, he is not perturbed by his lack of playing time.



In a post sighted by Footballghana.com, Danlad said, “I really miss GPL but still working extremely hard to achieve greater things in my career.”



Quizzed about his post if he is worried about lack of playing time, he replied, “Not at all, is part of football”.