Kotoko forward credits fans' constructive criticism for team's resurgence

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko's recent resurgence in the Ghana Premier League has been attributed to constructive criticism from fans, according to forward Steven Mukwala.



The Porcupine Warriors faced a challenging period with three consecutive losses, leading to frustration among supporters.



However, a turnaround saw the team secure three consecutive league victories and a significant win in the FA Cup.



Mukwala, a key player in this positive shift, has contributed four goals in the last three games, along with valuable assists.



Following their latest triumph against Berekum Chelsea, Mukwala acknowledged the team's resilience in the face of adversity on his official Facebook page, stating, "It’s the critics that keep us strong. Never give up."



As Asante Kotoko prepare for a significant clash against arch-rivals Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2023, the team's newfound momentum and Mukwala’s impactful performances have generated optimism among fans.



The upcoming match against Hearts of Oak will serve as a crucial test for Kotoko’s continued resurgence this season.