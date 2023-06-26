Kotoko forward Safo Taylor attributes club’s poor performance to low turnout by fans 

Sports News of Monday, 26 June 2023

Asante Kotoko forward, Solomon Safo-Taylor says the club’s poor performance in the just-ended 2022/23 betPawa Premier League was due to the low turnout of fans during games.



The Porcupine Warriors failed to retain the league title they won in the 2021/22 season and placed 4th with 52 points after 34 games, having won 13, lost 8, and drawn 13.



According to Safo, he does not concur with the fact that Kotoko of a few years ago is better than today because when it gets tough for the club, they expect the fans to continue their support.



“They always say Kotoko some years back is better than Kotoko today but I don’t see it that way because when you look at Leicester City (in the English Premier League) when they were not winning, the fans were still at the stadium to support them. So, as players we give our best when the fans are in the stands, ”he told Kessben Sports.





In twelve games played, Taylor managed three goals and registered two assists for the Porcupine Warriors.



