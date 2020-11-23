Soccer News of Monday, 23 November 2020

Kotoko forward Kwame Opoku dedicates goal against Berekum Chelsea to birthday boy Felix Annan

Asante Kotoko striker, Kwame Opoku

Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku has dedicated his second goal of the season to goalkeeper Felix Annan who was celebrating his birthday on Sunday.



Opoku scored as Kotoko was held to a 1-1 draw by Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park, following a late stunner from former striker Emmanuel Clottey.



Felix Annan, who was celebrating his 26th birthday, had to be replaced late in the game after picking up an injury.



"I promise the street my loyalty. Felix Annan, it's your birthday u asked me to score for you. From deep down my heart l dedicate this goal to you. Much love..speedy recovery Kapito .. 1 love," he posted on Twitter after the game.



Kwame Opoku has been in good form since joining the Porcupine Warriors in the transfer window, having scored during the preseason and has now netted both Ghana Premier League goals for the Porcupine Warriors this season.



Meanwhile, Felix Annan will undergo tests today to determine the extent of his injury but it is understood he could be out for two to three weeks.



Kotoko will next play high flying Great Olympics in Accra.





