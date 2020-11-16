Sports News of Monday, 16 November 2020

Kotoko fell for our trap – Eleven Wonders coach

Asante Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu and Eleven Wonders coach Ignatius Osei Fosu before the game

Head coach of Techiman Eleven Wonders, Ignatius Osei Fosu has attributed his side’s 1-1 drawn game against Asante Kotoko to his tactical ingenuity.



The Porcupine Warriors were held to a 1-1 draw in their first game of the season at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, November, 15 by Eleven Wonders who were the better side on the day.



Ignatius Osei Fosu who emerged as the hero after the game revealed that coach Maxwell Konadu played exactly the way he wanted and that is how he got the better of him on the day.



“We knew how they will play; they go to the wings and cross the ball. So we wanted to give them the backline play and then we depend on them in high areas,” he said after the game.



“So if you look today, none of their full-backs could cross one single ball into the box and that is what we wanted to do and once you cut them, the team collapses and that is what happened in the game,” he concluded.

