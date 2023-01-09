Kotoko fans worried about players poor performance under coach Seydou Zerbo

Sports News of Monday, 9 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former NCC Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Kwaku Amponsah has given his assessment of the club under new head coach Seydou Zerbo.



According to him, the experienced tactician has failed to improve players and must up his game to ensure the team does better in the ongoing football season.



“I have been an advocate for our fans to calm down and have patience for the coach because we still have more games ahead but it seems a bit difficult to tolerate it.



“Our players are good individually but it seems they are declining. Our captain Richard Boadu is losing form, and some other players are not improving,” Kwaku Amponsah said in an interview with Akoma FM.



The former NCC Chairman added, “He (Zerbo) must improve his performance and that of our players. I will still appeal for a lot more patience for coach but if he continues like this, then I'm afraid management should get rid of him because of his declining performance.”



Despite the criticism, many believe Coach Seydou Zerbo is doing very well. Under him, Asante Kotoko are currently third on the Ghana Premier League table and have progressed to the Round 32 stage of the MTN FA Cup.



