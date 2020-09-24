Sports News of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kotoko fans love Justice Blay - David Obeng Nyarko

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Justice Blay

David Obeng Nyarko, the Special Assistant to Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah has revealed that the club is still negotiating with Medeama SC for the services of Justice Blay.



Justice Blay joined Asante Kotoko in 2019 for their 2019/2020 Africa Inter-Club competition on a season-long loan and has returned to the Tarkwa based club after the expiration of his loan contract.



Blay's was arguably the best Asante Kotoko player during his loan spell and the Porcupines are now hoping to sign him permanently after becoming the fans’favourite.



It was reported that negotiations for Blay broke down as the Porcupines considered Medeama's asking price for the midfielder as "unreasonable".



However, David Obeng Nyarko, who was unveiled as a management member of the club on Tuesday, September, 22 have told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM that they are still in the negotiations room to sign Blay for the fans.



"Justice Blay is the supporters favourite, we are still negotiating with Medeama and we should know Medeama is not a club we can flout on."

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.